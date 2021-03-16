MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

