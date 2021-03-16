MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,072,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.