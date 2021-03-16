Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

