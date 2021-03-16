MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MVIS stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

