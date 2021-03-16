Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MSEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

