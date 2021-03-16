MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt Acquires 309 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt acquired 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $10,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $523.44 million, a PE ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

