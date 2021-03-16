Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 11th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MCELQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,258. Millennium Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

