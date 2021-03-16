Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $52.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 460,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $10,772,675. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

