Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Cap of $22.53 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $24.79 or 0.00044543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $54,097.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 908,716 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

