Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIELY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,707. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

