MKM Partners Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $141.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 247,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Walmart by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Walmart by 11.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.