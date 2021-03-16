MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.15

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.15 ($8.41) and last traded at €7.15 ($8.41), with a volume of 52352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €7.15 ($8.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 323.17 and a quick ratio of 321.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

