Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the lowest is $1.95. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.32. 534,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $2,442,424.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,534,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,609,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,941,581 shares of company stock valued at $607,809,500. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

