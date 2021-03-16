Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $203.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $987.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 375,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,614. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $58.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

