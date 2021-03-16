Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Down 16.1%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.45. 1,266,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 760,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monaker Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

