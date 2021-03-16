MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.19. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

