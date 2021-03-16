MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $409.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.19. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

