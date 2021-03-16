Monkey Project Market Cap Reaches $135,445.57 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $135,445.57 and $49.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,162,920 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

