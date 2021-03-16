Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $52.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,107.09. 65,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,028.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,754.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

