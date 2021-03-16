Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $14.66 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.29. 28,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

