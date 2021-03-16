Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.64 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.49. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CL King lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

