Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.56. 20,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

