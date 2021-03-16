Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,207. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

