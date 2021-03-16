Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after buying an additional 214,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $219.70. 5,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

