Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $51.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

