Morgan Stanley Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $71.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

XOM opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

