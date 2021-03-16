MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $22.62. MorphoSys shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,256 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

