MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 10.7% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.56. 955,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 817,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

