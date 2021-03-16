M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

