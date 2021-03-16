M&T Bank Corp Has $4.61 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $318.52 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

