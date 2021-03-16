M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $429.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.