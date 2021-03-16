M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 654.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,113 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.