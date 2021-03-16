M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,102 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

