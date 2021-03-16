MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

MTX stock opened at €203.00 ($238.82) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

