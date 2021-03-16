MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.9 days.

MTYFF traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

