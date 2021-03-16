Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,993 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

