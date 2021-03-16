Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.28 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

