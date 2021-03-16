Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,736 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $27.95.

