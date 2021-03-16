Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 517 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $19,069,226. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $769.01 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,408.42 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

