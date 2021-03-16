Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $225.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $204.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

