Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 111.5% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 242 shares of company stock valued at $203,089. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,557.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,081.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $1,593.47.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.