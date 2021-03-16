Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $525.41 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.10.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,995 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

