Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

