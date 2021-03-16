Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Okta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Okta by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $411,407.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,027.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,650 shares of company stock worth $34,817,757 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

OKTA opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

