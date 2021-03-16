Nacel Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:NCEN) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Nacel Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:NCEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCEN traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,546. Nacel Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About Nacel Energy

Nacel Energy Corporation, a development stage wind power generation company, engages in the development of renewable and utility scale wind power generation facilities. It has 6 wind energy projects, including Blue Creek, Channing Flats, Leila Lake, Hedley Point, Swisher, and Snowflake totaling approximately 185 MW of potential capacity located on approximately 8,437 acres of land situated in the Panhandle area of Texas and northern Arizona.

