Nash Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00004759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $76.86 million and approximately $284,106.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.32 or 0.00461110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00098216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00573988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.