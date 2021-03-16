National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

