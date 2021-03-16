Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 52,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

