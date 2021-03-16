Needham & Company LLC Increases Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Price Target to $9.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BNED opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

