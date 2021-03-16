Needham & Company LLC Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Buy”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,048. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

